Supreme Court Affirms Matawalle as Zamfara gov, strikes out APC application

By NewsDesk

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of the All Progressives Congress demanding review of the judgement on Zamfara governorship election, saying the application remained a gross abuse of the court and great waste of its time.

It would be recalled that the apex court had in its earlier ruling nullified the victory of the APC in the Zamfara governorship, national and state assemblies elections for not conducting a valid primary. Not satisfied with the judgement, the APC faction loyal to Abdulaziz Yari, applied for a review of the court’s May 24, 2019 judgment in the intra-party dispute in the Zamfara APC.

However, the Supreme court in a majority ruling on Friday, threw out the application for lacking in merits, frivolous and grossly vexatious, while awarding N2 million cost against the APC as compensation to the respondents.

Similarly, the apex court also affirmed the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Muhammad Matawalle, as the dully elected governor of Zamfara State.