Supreme Court affirms Lawal as PDP candidate for Zamara Guber election

The Supreme Court has affirmed Dauda Lawal as the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

The affirmation is coming four days before the March 11 governorship election scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

In a unanimous judgment, the five-man panel of Justices dismissed an appeal brought against the nomination by another governorship aspirant, Dr Ibrahim Gusau.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the Supreme Court upheld submissions of the Counsel to Lawal, Damian Dodo, that his client was legally and lawfully nominated in line with the provisions of the law.

Justice Jauro upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal Sokoto, which had on January 6, this year, endorsed the second primary election that produced the candidate.

Lawal had in the primary election polled 442 votes to emerge victorious over Dr Ibrahim Gusau and Other aspirants vying to become the party’s standard-bearer for the election.

Justice Jauro held that a Federal High Court in Gusau which nullified the primary elections twice had no jurisdiction at the time it adjudicated upon the suit instituted by Gusau.

The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division had in June 6 upheld the primary election which produced Dr. Dauda Lawal, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 11, 2023, governorship election in Zamfara State.

The first PDP governorship primary election held on May 25, 2022, was challenged at a Federal High Court in Gusau and was nullified.

The High Court in its judgment ordered for a fresh primary election which was conducted on September 23, 2022, but was also quashed by the same court for irregularities.

Not satisfied with the High Court decision, Lawal, Adamu Maina-Waziri, the Chairman Primary Election Committee; and retired Col. Bala Mande approached the Appeal Court for redress.

