Supreme Court acquits Delta lawmaker of money laundering, approves release

The Supreme Court has approved release of a Delta State former lawmaker, Peter Nwaoboshi, after upturning the seven years jail term slammed on him by Court of Appeal for offences of fraud and money laundering.

It asked that the ex-lawmaker, who represented Delta North in the ninth Senate, be released immediately from Ikoyi prisons in Lagos, where he is currently being held.

Delivering Judgement on Friday, the court also freed the two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project and Suiming Electrical, that were tried alongside Nwaoboshi on a two-count charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a split decision of four-to-one, the Supreme Court set aside the July 1, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which had reversed their discharge and acquittal by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In a lead judgment by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Nwaobishi and the two companies were unjustly and maliciously prosecuted by the EFCC for committing no offences known to the law, and subjected them to a criminal trial in relation to a civil transaction, needlessly.

The EFCC had accused Nwaoboshi and his companies of illegally acquiring a property named Guinea House on Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos, for N805 million, the property said to belong to the Delta State Govt.

They had claimed that part of the money paid for the property was transferred by Suiming Electrical Ltd on behalf of Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd, adding the funds are believed to be proceeds of their illicit activities.

