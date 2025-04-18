Supporting Tinubu’s re-election not betrayal of PDP- Akwa Ibom Gov.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has justified his decision to support President Bola Tinubu’s second term, saying my statement is deliberate and not a betrayal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eno added that his decision to back the president’s second term ambition remains a choice that is rooted in sincerity and would be explained before the 2027 presidential election.

Eno, who is a member of the PDP, said that Tinubu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will complete his eight-year tenure.

Speaking at a rally in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state on Friday,the governor stressed that he would not backtrack on the decision taken barely a week ago.

“Me, I don’t know how to speak from two sides of the mouth,” he said. “The other day, I said I was going to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, people said ‘why do I say so?’

“In the night, they go there and go and tell the Baba ‘we will support you’, in the afternoon, they do another thing.

“Me I’m supporting baba Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term. When the time comes, I will tell you the reason, the time has not come yet. But let me keep it first. There’s no point lying to yourself.

“I will tell you the reason when the time comes, and you will see with me why we should support him so that he can complete what he has started.

“You will see what he is doing for our state, and you will know why we should not go elsewhere. So, if you want another support, wait — when he finishes, we will now support another person”, he added.

Eno said his support for Tinubu does not affect his status as a member of his political party.

“Akwa Ibom does not know how to flip-flop. That does not stop me from being a member of my party. I am entitled to my own opinion.”

He said his second-term ambition is also gaining wide backing from Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate.

“The senate president has told me in many fora. It has been confirmed today by the vote that has been moved, and our mother has also spoken, that they will support Pastor Umo Eno for a second term.

“So, if you take your own, I take my own. You fall for me, I fall for you. Na play, not be fight. If you fall for me, I fall for you.”