Super Falcons striker joins Saudi club after WAFCON victory

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has joined Saudi Women’s Football League club, Al Hilal.

Oshoala called it quits on her contract with US club, Bay FC, en route to passing her medicals to move to Al Hilal club to record the seventh football side she has signed for thus far in her career.

The 30-year-old, who joined the American club in 2024, leaves the team as its top scorer in the 2024 regular season with eight goals in 31 appearances.

Bay FC Sporting Director, Matt Potter, announced her departure on Tuesday saying, ”Asisat has been an incredibly important part of Bay FC history, not only with her impact on the pitch but also through the energy, professionalism and kindness she brought everyday.

”She is a world-class player and an even better person, and we are grateful for everything she contributed to our club in its first season. We wish her nothing but success as she takes this next step in her career with Al-Hilal.”

Following the move, the Nigerian, a six-time African Footballer of the Year winner, joins her compatriots and 2024 WAFCON winners, Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega, who ply their trade in the Saudi league.