Super Falcons striker emerges Saudi best player for September

By Felix Kuyinu

Super Falcons attacker, Asisat Oshoola, has been announced as the Saudi Women’s League Player of the Month for September.

The Saudi Women Premier League, (SWPL) announced Oshoola for the award on its X account after a terrific start at her new club, Al-Hilal.

The post player scooped the award following a goal on her debut against Al Qadsiah, and further three goals alongside two assists in just three games for the club.

The 30-year-old’s exploits, following her move from American club side, FC Bay, has hugely facilitated Al Hilal to their current second place in the league log having amassed three wins in three games, same as table toppers, Al Nassr, who have a superior goal difference.

Oshoola, whose goalkeeper teammate, Layla Ali, also won the goalkeeper of the month award, will be hoping to start October with further bang as Al-Hilal take on Al-Ittihad.

Lagos Trade Fair demolition and Obi’s hypocrisy
Lagos Deputy Gov. faults Obi, others against FG’s borrowing

