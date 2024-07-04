Super Falcons’ Paris Olympics preparation suffers major setbacks

Super Falcons midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde, has withdrawn from the 2024 Paris Olympics after sustaining a kneel injury at his Swedish club training ground.

Ayinde’s injury came barely 24 hours after the Nigerian national female football team coach, Randy Waldrum, listed her and other players as his preferred choice for the mundial.

The midfielder, who is often regarded as a no nonsense player, announced the development on Thursday through a statement released on her official social media handle.

A replacement from the list of players on the reserve is expected to be named to fill the vacuum.

The coach will pick a replacement from the quartet of Jumoke Alani, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday and Morufa Ademola.

According to her, “it is with a heavy heart that I announce I will not be part of the Super Falcons squad participating in the upcoming France 2024 Olympics due to a knee injury sustained during practice yesterday.

“While it deeply saddens me to miss this prestigious tournament, I am incredibly grateful for the love and support I have received from my club, FC Rosengård, and my teammates, which ensured that my operation was a success.

“To my fellow Super Falcons, I wish you the best of luck as you represent Nigeria on the global stage. Your hard work and passion will undoubtedly shine through, and I have complete faith in your abilities to achieve great success. I will be cheering for you every step of the way and will be back soon, stronger than ever”.