Super Falcons move closer to 2022 African nations Cup after defeating Ghana

The Nigerian national women football team, Super Falcons, are one step away from qualifying for next year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) after edging out their West African neighbours, Black Queens of Ghana 2-1 aggregate.

In the two-leg encounter played within the spate of three days, the Nigerian female team lost the second-leg match 1-0 after winning the first leg of the encounters 2-0.

With the outcome of the match played on Sunday in Accra, Ghana, Super Falcons have reached the final round of the qualification series for the next year’s tournament to be hosted by Morocco.

The Falcons, who progressed to the next stage after a tough encounter, would play the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, in February 2022, the out determines their qualification for the competition.

The nine-time African champions fought a tough battle to ensure that their Ghanaian opponent does not score more than one goal during the encounter.

Both teams finished with 10 players after Ghana’s captain Portia Boakye was dismissed for a second bookable offence, and minutes after, Nigeria’s left-back, Glory Ogbonna, was sent off by Ivorian referee, Zomadre Sonia Kore, for a wrong tackle.

Princella Adubea scored Ghana’s goal midway into the second half as the Super Falcons were expecting adherence to fair play principle.

Team captain, Asisat Oshoala, missed an opportunity to level the score. The Black Queens launched several attacks but could not get the goal that would have tied the fixture and the encounter would shifts to penalty shootout.

