Super Falcons’ forward suffers injury ahead 2026 WAFCON

Super Falcons forward, Chiwendu Ihezuo, has suffered a devastating injury ahead of the forthcoming Women’s African Cup, WAFCON.

Ihezuo, while representing his club team, Pachuca, in the Mexican Femeni Liga, was through on goal in a clear scoring opportunity during a league match against Pumas, after which she collided with the opposition goalkeeper which caused a twist in her ankle, a serious injury which may rule her out of Nigeria’s squad for the next WAFCON.

The 28-year-old received medical first-aid on the pitch before being taken to a medical facility where he has undergone surgery and in an ongoing rehabilitation process for her outright recovery.

While the full extent of recuperation time is yet to be confirmed, she is expected to be out for a significant period, causing a growing concern of her participating at the 2026 African soccer competition.

Ihezuo, after making her debut for Pachuca in 2024 has scored 36 goals in 72 appearances, and also notched seven in 23 appearances for the west African side since 2016.