Super Falcons former coach dies after prolong ailment

The Nigerian national female football team, Super Falcons, former coach, Ismaila Mabo, has been reported died after a prolonged ailments in Plateau State.

Mabo was said to have died inside his home in Jos, the Plateau state capital, where he had been after falling ill.

The Super Eagles former player was said to have died at the age of 78 on Monday after all efforts by medical experts to revive him failed.

Mabo, who came to limelight while playing for Mighty Jets of Jos before captaining the team had been battling illness following the demise of his wife many months ago.

Sources close to the family disclosed that the former football tactician would be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites in today.

It would be recalled that Mabo led the Falcons to their best-ever outing at the Women’s World Cup, guiding the girls to a quarter-final finish at the 1999 edition.

The deceased manager was also coach of the side at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games where the team prove to the world talents available in Africa

