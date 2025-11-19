Super Falcons emerges 2025 Africa’s best women’s team

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been announced as the best women’s national team in Africa for the year 2025.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, bestowed accolade to the Nigerian team during is convened award ceremony, eulogizing the side’s success at the recently held Women’s African Cup of Nations, WAFCON.

CAF stated that the west Africans, winning the competition in an unbeaten fashion for record extending 10th time, is a huge feat which further sets the country at the summit of women’s football in the continent.

It also held that the team winning the tournament also confirms them as one of Africa’s representatives for the FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside securing qualification for next edition of WAFCON, all in the duration, to ensure a remarkable year for the side.

During the award gala held in Morocco on Wednesday, Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, clinched the best goalkeeper award, her third consecutive success in the category.

Nnadozie beat strong contenders Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco and Andile Dlamini of South Africa to retain the prestigious honour following another remarkable year for both club and country.

CAF hailed the 24-year-old’s commanding presence, exceptional reflexes, and consistency between the sticks as pivotal contributions for the Super Falcons achievements across international competitions.

The body also emphasized on Nnadozie’s performance also at club level, further cementing her reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in women’s football globally.

Her latest accolade extends her growing legacy as she becomes one of the few African footballers, male or female, to secure a CAF Award for three consecutive years.