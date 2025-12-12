Super Falcons drop world’s 37th after securing WAFCON ticket

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped down two places in the world ratings after ranking 37th in the latest ratings by the world football governing body, FIFA.

Nigeria, slipped from its earlier 35th position, having amassed 1607 points but still remain at the summit in Africa maintaining its position ahead of South Africa and Ghana who sit second and third respectively in the continent.

The 10-time Women African Cup of Nation, WAFCON, champions have not played since they secured their qualification for the next edition of the competition after scaling past Benin Republic in the last round of the qualifiers, a break which impacted their standing on the global list.

The team will head for Morocco seeking an 11th continental in the top-tier competition which they reclaimed this year. The tournament scheduled for March 17th to April 6 next year will also serve as the African qualifying route for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the four semi finalists will represent the world zone in the competition.

In the ratings announced yesterday, Spain retained the number one position in global rankings alongside the United States, Germany, England and Sweden who all occupy the top five places.