Super Falcons draws Zambia, Egypt in 2026 WAFCON group

WAFCON defending champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, have been paired to play Zambia, Egypt and Malawi at the group stage of the 2026 Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, in their quest to defend the title they won in the last edition.

During a draw put in place by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Nigeria were placed in Group alongside the opponents, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stages in the 16 team tournament in their bid to extend their 10th record wins at the competition.

In the other groups, tournament’s hosts, Morocco, are in Group alongside fellow northern Africans, Algeria, Senegal and Kenya, while South Africa are in B with Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

In Group D, Ghana will face Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.

The football body also disclosed that matches in Group A will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, while in Group B are scheduled for Al Medina Stadium, also in Rabat, while Group C and D matches are to come up at the Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca and Complexe Sportive de Fes respectively.

At the pairings held in Morocco on Thursday, CAF, re-informed that the competition will hold from 17th March to Friday, 3rd of April. It also added that the semi-finalists will represent the continent at the 2017 Women’s World Cup billed for Brazil.

The draw in full –

Group A

Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya

Group B

South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C

Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D

Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde