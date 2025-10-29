Super Falcons, 11 others jostle for 2027 FIFA W-cup tickets

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and other participants at the upcoming 2026 Women’s African Cup of Nations have been saddled with a task of winning the competition as well as qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Brazil 2027.

As revealed by the Confederations of African Football, CAF, the semi-finalists at the WAFCON competition will represent the continent at the mundial cup competition though automatical qualification, while two others who will be chosen in supplementary and have to navigate through through an international playoff.

CAF held that 11 teams consisting of defending champions, Nigeria, host team, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, debutants, Malawi and Cape Verde, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal, will all key into the measure which was also adopted for qualification for last edition’s world cup.

The Nigerian side will be buoyed with confidence in heir quest to win a record extending 11th WAFCON, as well as qualify for the world cup due to their dominance on African soil and also their experience in world cup qualifiers.

Morocco, who are hosting a third consecutive WAFCON and reaching the last two finals which they lost to Ghana and South Africa, have significantly improved, albeit, the trophy still elusive to them. A third consecutive opportunity is up for grabs for Morocco who will look forward to writing their mistakes and get their hands on the golden coveted troph and world cup participation.

The Bayana Bayana of South African are in the competition aiming to win their second title following their triumph in 2022. The side, which lost four finals before eventually claiming the prize, can fancy themselves as competitors after signing themselves as one of the big teams in the continent.

Ghana, who made three of the first five finals and losing all, would partake in the competition with a renewed determination after finishing third during the last edition – their third time.

Kenya and Burkina Faso return for the competition after years of hiatus as well as Senegal, another fast growing team, Algeria and Tanzania, to underline the continent’s growing competitiveness.

Next year’s WAFCON, it’s 16th edition, has been billed to take place from March 17 till April 3.