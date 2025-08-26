Super Falcon captain joins PSG after leaving Spanish club

French giants Paris Saint-Germain Féminines have secured the services of Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade on a permanent deal, following her departure from Atlético Madrid earlier this summer.

The 24-year-old forward has signed a contract that runs until June 30, 2027, and will join her compatriot Jennifer Echegini, who signed with the club in 2024.

Ajibade, who also has the option to extend her stay for an additional year, has already joined her new teammates in training ahead of the upcoming season.

The deal was confirmed by the French club in a short statement released on its official website and social media accounts on Tuesday.

“Paris Saint-Germain would like to wish Rasheedat a warm welcome into its women’s squad and is thrilled that she has signed for the club.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Nigerian striker Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade, who has joined the club on a deal that runs until 30th June 2027,” the statement read.

Ajibade expressed her excitement about the move, saying, “I’m deeply honoured to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a top-drawer club in Europe. This is a major step for me, and I’m committed to giving my all to help PSG win titles and to inspire young footballers, be they in Nigeria or elsewhere.”

Born on 8th December 1999 in the Mushin district of Lagos, Ajibade began her footballing career aged 13 at Nigerian top-flight side FC Robo Queens, where she would quickly emerge as a prodigy of African women’s football and earn the title of NFF Young Player of the Year in 2018.

Before moving to PSG, Ajibade plied her trade for Liga F heavyweights Atlético de Madrid, a club that she joined in 2021, following a two-year spell at Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes IL.

In the 2024–2025 campaign, she made 25 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

As captain of Nigeria, Ajibade has twice led the Super Falcons to continental glory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, having done so in 2018 and in 2024.

The forward also featured as a regular starter for her side at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and, with over 30 caps under her belt already, now represents a central figure in Nigerian football.