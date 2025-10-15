Super Eagles tough road to secure 2026 world cup ticket

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a more daunting task in their quest to qualify for the world cup having missed out of the automatic qualification spot in Group D to South Africa.

Having already played 10 games in the initial round robin first round fixtures, Nigeria is counting on navigating their way through the supplementary play-off courtesy of an emphatic win over Benin Republic alongside an improvised rule by CAF benefiting sides who dropped points against the lowest ranked teams in the group stages.

In the play-off which will be in a semi final format, a further two games will be played where Nigeria has already been paired with Gabon, and a possibility of facing foes, Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

Incredibly, the Super Eagles have played Gabon nine times winning five and drawing thrice, losing just once in 1989, also in the World Cup qualifiers. However, the Panthers had a better outing in the first round qualifiers amassing 25 points, one short of Ivory Coast compared to Nigeria’s 17. The Gabonese also scored 22 goals, seven ahead of the west African side, making the play-off fixture between both sides delicately poised before kick-off.

Possible final opponents for Nigeria in the play-off are the Leopards of DR Congo who mustered 22 points in group B. There were two matches played between both sides which ended in victories each for both sides.

Cameroon needs no formal introduction for Nigeria as both sides have clashed many times. Though the Super Eagles have a better 13-5 head to head wins, the Indomitable Lions boast of two African Cup of Nations final wins over their fellow west African side.

The journey to the World Cup appears to be more challenging as the sole winner of the African play-off will head on to feature in the international play-offs against teams from the Oceania and CONCACAF continents where two teams will make up the 48 nations for the mundial competition.

The task for Nigeria is straight and now, fate in their hands. A win in all matches in the African play-off as well as the international competition will ensure that the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup, their fifth appearance in the competition.