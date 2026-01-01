Super Eagles to play Mozambique in AFCON round of 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been scheduled to play Mozambique in the Round of 16 the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, holding in Morocco.

Nigeria finished with nine points in Group C, after getting three wins out of three over Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, which confirmed their eligibility to finish as table toppers, for the third time in the competition having previously achieved the feat in 1992, 2006 and 2022 editions.

Initial scheduling had paired winners of the group to face the third place team in Group F which was claimed by Mozambique, as one of the confirmed third place finishing teams to play in the knockout out stage.

The match will be the sixth game in the round, billed for Monday, January 5, 8pm, at Complex Sportif de Fes.

Senegal and Sudan will begin the elimination stage fixtures as both sides are expected to lock horns on Tuesday, January 3, at the Grand Stade de Tangier at 4pm, after which Mali will face Tunisia the same day by 8pm at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

Hosts, Morocco, will continue their quest to win the competition for the first time in 50 years when they face Tanzania at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Sunday at 4pm, and later in the day, South Africa and Cameroon battle for a Quarter Final ticket at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, 8pm.

Seven time record holders of the competition, Egypt, and Benin, will continue the knockout round fixtures on Monday January 5, 4pm at the Grande Stade de Agadir, while the Nigeria, Mozambique game is to follow.

Algeria and DR Congo will end the match fixtures for the round in a face-off on Tuesday, January 6, at the Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan, Rabat while the round will get completed with an all West African derby between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso by 8pm at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Should Nigeria navigate past Mozambique, they will meet winners between Algeria and DR Congo in the Quarter Final on the 10th of January.