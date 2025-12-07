Super Eagles to face Egypt in international friendly, Dec 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have been scheduled to face Egypt in an international friendly match come December 16

The match, previously billed for Sunday 14th, was postponed to the date as held by the Vice President of Egyptian Football Association, EFA, Khaled El-Darandaly.

Darandaly stated that the face-off to be held at the Cairo International Stadium is part of preparatory assignments for the Pharaohs of Egypt before the 2025 African Cuop of Nations, AFCON, billed for Morocco.

FIFA previously confirmed that players may leave their clubs to join national teams starting 15 December. The match was therefore moved to ensure the availability of key players for both teams.

Seven-time African champions, Egypt, were drawn into Group B alongside South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe, while Nigeria will face Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia at the continent’s top-tier competition.