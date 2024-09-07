Super Eagles thrashes Benin 3-0 during 2025 AFCON qualifiers

The Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, has kicked started it 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a win, thrashing Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0 during the game.

The team returned to winning way after over two matches that ended poorly with goals from Atalanta of Italy forward, Ademola Lookman and Galatasaray of Turkey striker, Victor Osimhen, scoring the goals.

During the game played on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the team thrilled fans with good display which attracted commendations.

Lookman broke the deadlock in the first half after Wilfred Ndidi put the Atalanta winger through on goal but failed to hit the target.

Benin Republic’s goalkeeper, Saturnin Alagbe, made a superb save in denying Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan two minutes before the half-hour mark.

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had to be alert to stop Steve Mounie’s free-kick five minutes before the break.

With time running out in the first half, Lookman produced a moment of magic to give Nigeria the lead, changing the stadium atmosphere.

The 26-year-old dribbled past three defenders before firing the ball into the net. The first chance of the second half fell to Nigeria but Lookman wasted it.

Benin Republic grew into the game, with Mounie testing Nwabali from inside the box.

However, Substitute Victor Osimhen netted Nigeria’s second 12 minutes from time. The powerful striker slotted the ball home after Ndidi set him up.

Lookman, who had been tormenting the opponent with decisive moves, scored his second of the game in the 82nd minute.

The Super Eagles will take on Rwanda in their next game at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday.