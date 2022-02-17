Super Eagles striker, Salami, joins Iraqi premier league club

A Super Eagles striker, Gbolohan Salami, has joined an Iraqi Premier League club, Al Nasiriyah, after leaving Saudi Arabian football team, Ohod Al-Medina.

Salami’s arrival at the club increased the number of Nigerian footballers in the team to two, after 31-year-old Ifeanyi Benjamin, who arrived earlier to assist the team win the current league title.

The striker, popularly called “Nigerian Baloteli” has made his debut for the club after the manager introduced him at the 75th minute of their league match against Al-Hasanain.

It would be recalled that the former KuPs striker had last year stated that he was not the ‘bad boy’ that he many often tagged him.

Salami explained that the nickname only came because of his approach to football which was physical, aggressive, and based on hard work.

The striker noted that his style earned him a Super Eagles cap, a status he still claims because he is an active footballer even though he remains calm about his chances of going to Qatar 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

