Super Eagles striker joins Real Sociedad for €20m

A 25-year-old Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq, has joined Spanish La Liga side, Real Sociedad, from a newly promoted club, Almeria, for €20 million plus €6 million in potential add-ons.

Sadiq, who became the second Super Eagles player to play for the club after a retired midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, was signed to to replace Alexander Isak, following the Swede’s record move to Premier league side Newcastle United.

Before joining another spanish club on transfer deadline day, Thursday, the Nigerian striker, who was instrumental to the promotion of Almeria, has two goals from three games played for his former employers.

Sadiq joined UD Almeria in the Segunda division on October 5, 2020 for nine million euros from Partizan Belgrade and helped them gain promotion last season, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 league games.

Before leaving Almeria, the lanky striker recorded a total of 43 goals and 19 assists during the 84 games played across all competitions for his former club.

It would be recalled that while playing for Partizan in the Super Liga Srbije, he scored 23 goals and provided 19 assists in 52 games. He joined them initially on loan on July 2, 2019 from Italian Serie A side, A.S Roma before making the move permanent on January 30, 2020 for two million Euros.

Sadiq started his career with Abuja college before moving to Spezia youth in 2013 and then graduating to their u19 side a year later, to kick-start a career in the sports.

His performances for Spezia caught the eyes of Roma scouts which led to a loan move to Rome in 2015 before a permanent transfer in 2016.

Sadiq also had several loan spells at Serie A sides Bologna and Torino, NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie, Scottish giants, Rangers as well as Perugia in the Italian Serie B.

At the international level, Sadiq played for Nigeria’s under 23 national team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, helping the country clinch bronze before stepping up to the Super Eagles at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January, scoring against Guinea-Bissau in the last group stage game.

