Super Eagles striker joins Porto after Nice fans attack

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi, has joined Portuguese side, FC Porto, in a deal which keeps him at the club till end of the season.

Moffi signed a loan contract from French club, OGC Nice, with an option to make the move permanent for €8 million as the team aim to strengthen its attack in the second part of the season.

Informations of the deal reveal that If the purchase option is exercised, Nice could receive an additional €250,000 based on performance-related targets. The French club would also retain a 10% sell-on clause on any future profit from the striker’s transfer.

The 26-year-old spoke to his new team expressing excitement and highlighted the club’s ambition as a key reason for his decision.

“I feel very proud to be here, to wear the colours of the club. It is really emotional for me, and I appreciate the president, coach, and fans,” Moffi stated after the completion of his move on Friday.

“It is a club that always strives to win trophies, to win games in the Champions League and Liga Portugal. We know how important this is to the fans and to the Porto family, so it is really good to be here.”

Moffi will reunite with Porto manager, Francesco Farioli, whom he played under and enjoyed a productive spell at Nice during the 2023-24 season, netting 11 goals and registering 2 assists.

“Francesco focuses on details, body shape, how you take the touch, where you take the touch into. He’s really focused on details to make you a better player,” Moffi explained.

“It’s not surprising to see what he’s doing now. When he left, he went to Ajax and did great there, and he’s now at Porto doing something extraordinary. Big ups to him.”

The Nigerian had been excused from the Nice squad after an unsettling incident where he and teammate, Jeremie Boga,.were attacked by supporters of the club outside the training ground.

The assaults came during a particularly difficult stretch of results in the Ligue 1 and the forward has not appeared in a match since Nice’s 1-3 defeat at his former club, Lorient, on November 30.

He will now link up with his country teammate, Zaidu Sanusi and will wear the number 29 shirt for the Portuguese club.