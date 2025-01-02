Super Eagles striker joins Hoffenheim for $9.2M

German Bundesliga club, Hoffenheim, has secured the services of Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Gift Orban, for $9.2 million from French club giant, Lyon, to boost its chances of securing continental competition this season.

The 22-year-old, who had been described as a gifted talent, joined the German club after falling out of favour with Lyon’s manager.

Orban left the french club on Thursday after signing his contract with Hoffenheim, barely a year after leaving Belgian club Gent, to France.

While in France, Orban scored five times in 21 appearances for Lyon but had not featured in the league since September over alleged misconduct.

In a short statement released by Lyon, the club’s management said: “We wish Gift well in his new adventure”.

Hoffenheim said Orban would offer their forward line greater width and speed, as they pushed for better position in the second half of the 2024-2025 season.

“In Gift Orban, we have found exactly the fast striker… that we were looking for,” Hoffenheim director, Andreas Schicker, said.

“We are convinced that his skills will give our team greater variety in attack.”