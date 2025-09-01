Super Eagles striker joins English premier league club for £24m

Nigerian striker, Tolu Arokodare, has completed a deadline day permanent transfer to English Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, from Belgian club, Racing Genk.

Wolves signed Arokodare in a deal worth £24 million, disclosing that the 24-year-old forward penned a four year deal to join the West Midlands side.

The Molineux outfit stated that the acquisition of the Super Eagles player will help the team’s attack as they look forward to improve the frail performance following a three game loss in the Premier League this season, currently languishing in 20th position.

Following the completion of the move on Monday, the striker who scored 21 goals in the Belgian Pro League to win the Golden Boot last season, said, “It feels amazing. It did take a while, but I’m here finally, and I’m happy to be here.

“I know the history of the club and the players that have been here and how they’ve progressed to become better players. I like the project of the club, and that’s what I want for myself. I want to improve and I want to progress, and help this team.

“The Premier League is a league full of physicality, high intensity, a lot of runs, and I think I’m that kind of player. I think I’m strong, I’m fast. Obviously, the first few games and weeks won’t be the easiest, but it’s a challenge that I think I’m ready for, and I think I’ll fit in pretty good.

“I can’t wait to meet the guys, to meet the coach, and to start training with the team. I tried on the jerseys yesterday, the three different ones, they felt nice, they felt amazing, they felt right. I can’t wait for the first game, the first home game, if I’m starting, if I’m coming off the bench, if I’m on the bench, not playing, I can’t wait just to be in front of the fans.”

Arokodare scored 41 goals in 113 appearances for Genk.