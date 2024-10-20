Super Eagles striker escapes death during auto crash in Germany

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface, has escaped death after surviving an auto crash in Germany.

Boniface was involved in an auto crash that occurred hours after scoring a goal to assist his team record a win during their Bundesliga match.

The striker revealed this on Sunday while rejoicing that the accident didn’t have much impact on his body despite resulting in the destruction of the car.

In the statement released through his official social media handle, he said: “God is the greatest and says my time hasn’t come.”

In the images released by the Bayer Leverkusen player revealed that he sustained injuries on his hand dripping with blood.

Other images show a black sports saloon car which appears to have been destroyed during the auto crash recorded early on Sunday.