Super Eagles stranded ahead AFCON qualifying match against Libya

Nigeria’s senior male football team, the Super Eagles, has been stranded in Libya, where it is to play the second leg of the AFCON 2025 qualifier game against the country.

The team left the country two days after defeating Libya’s 1-0 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, where both teams were expected to face off again in Benina, their fourth Group D match.

On Sunday, hours after the team’s departure, the Nigerian aircraft was diverted to Al Abraq, a city which is more than two hours drive from Benghazi, where they were arrested expected to play the encounter.

The Super Eagles, who departed for Libya on Sunday afternoon on a private aircraft, was said to have been prevented from accessing the Benghazi airport barely an hour to landing.

With the new development, the players and officials will now travel by road to Benghazi, the location for the return fixture.

Videos released by the NFF on Sunday night showed Nigerian players and officials trying to resolve the issue at a Libyan airport.

The Libyan authorities failed to provide transportation for the Super Eagles to get to their destination, forcing the NFF to make alternative plan, which was reportedly frustrated by their host.

The airport gate was said to have been locked to prevent the bus from entering.

“The tactics is targeted at frustrating the boys and wearing them out ahead of the game. They want to make it difficult for them to prepare for the match,” an insider who spoke off the record told Daily Trust late Sunday.

With one point, Libya are currently at the bottom of Group D topped by Super Eagles which have seven points followed by Benin Republic (six) and Rwanda (two).