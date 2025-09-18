Super Eagles slips to 45th position after FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been ranked 45th in the world following the latest ratings by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA.

A post by the football governing body affirmed that the Nigerian male national team, in 45th position, slipped a spot down after ranking 44th in most previous ratings.

The West Africans, however, retained their sixth place in Africa behind AFCON champions, Ivory Coast on fifth, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria who all make second to fourth places respectively, all behind the continent’s first, Morocco.

In the grading released on Thursday, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, who held the Nigerian team to a pulsating 1-1 draw in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, are placed 55th, Lesotho on 153rd, Benin Republic, 93rd and Zimbabwe on 125th.

In another category, the Super Falcons of Nigeria are ranked 36th in the world.

Globally, Spain are the pace setters in first position followed by France, Argentina, England and France to make the top five respectively.