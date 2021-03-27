Super Eagles seals 2021 AFCON spot, defeats Benin Rep. 1-0

The Nigerian national team, Super Eagles, has secured a place at next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, defeating their opponent, the squirrels of Benin Republic 1-0.

Following the victory, the team has ended the squirrels eight years unbeaten run at home in Porto-Novo in any competition and ensured their opponent remain second on the Group L standing.

The goal which decided the match 5 of the qualifiers was scored in the 93rd minutes of the encounter by Paul Onuachu, the Genk football club of Belgium forward.

DETAILS LATER