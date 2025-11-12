Super Eagles resume training 24hrs after boycott

The Super Eagles have called off their strike and returned to training ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying playoff against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco, just 24 hours after halting activities over long-standing disputes concerning unpaid bonuses and allowances.

The players and officials had boycotted a training session, stating that they are owed allowances for qualifying for the 2025 African Cup of Nations and reaching the World Cup playoff, as well as for achievements dating back to 2019.

The Super Eagles had previously trained only once since arriving in Rabat on Monday, raising concerns about their match readiness.

Following an emergency meeting between the players, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau, and representatives of the National Sports Commission (NSC), a resolution was reached.

The team’s media department confirmed on Wednesday that all outstanding issues between players, officials, and football authorities have been resolved, allowing the squad to return to training at 5 p.m.

“Issues resolved. Super Eagles to train at 5 p.m.,” a message from the team’s media group stated.

All 24 invited players, including Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and captain William Troost-Ekong, are now in camp and expected to participate in Wednesday’s session focused on tactical preparations.

Nigeria will face Gabon at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the semi-final of the African World Cup Play-off Tournament, as the team seeks to secure a return to the FIFA World Cup after missing out in 2022.