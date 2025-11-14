Super Eagles player, Nollywood actress welcome baby

Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka and his wife, Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2021, welcomed their second child three years after the birth of their first baby.

The Super Eagle forward announced the baby’s arrival through a short post shared on his social media account on Friday, accompanied with cute photos of himself, Yetunde and the newborn.

“Our bundle of Joy is here Olayinka Jr” he wrote on his social media account, which received an outpouring of congratulations from colleagues and fans alike.

Nollywood actress Mide Martins, a close friend of Yetunde, celebrated the news online, calling the baby’s arrival a “miracle” and expressing overwhelming joy on behalf of the family.

This newborn becomes the couple’s second child, further strengthening their bond and delighting admirers across the entertainment and sports communities.

More updates, including the baby’s name and additional details, are expected to be shared by the couple in the coming days.