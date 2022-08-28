Super Eagles player joins Italian fourth division club on free transfer

Barely six years after playing for an Italian club, Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has returns to the country to play for a fourth division club, Casertana FC.

The Nigerian Midfield maestro join the club as a free agent, having been without a club since his departure from Saudi Arabian side, Al-Adalah.

Onazi, who signed for the club on Sunday, was expected to be presented to the press and fans on Monday, August 29, as part of reinforcement to boost the club’s chances of gaining promotion next season.

The midfielder returns to Italy for the first time since 2016 having donned the colours of Serie A side, Lazio, for four years, scoring four goals and made five assists for Lazio in the league, and amassed a total of 110 appearances for the club between 2012 and 2016.

His decisive goal against Napoli in 2015 saw the Lazio return to the Champions League after an eight years absence. In August 2016, Onazi left Lazio for Turkish side, Trabzonspor, to continue his playing career.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner and silver medalist at the FIFA U-17 World Cup becomes Casertana’s 19th arrival this summer, and the second foreigner the Italian club will welcome this window after Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Nunez.

