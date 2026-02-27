Super Eagles goalkeeper gets 3-month ban for match fixing

Tanzanian league club, Singida Black Stars, has handed a three-month ban against Super Eagles goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie, for match-fixing.

Singida announced that it has barred Obasogie from all football activities for the duration pending an ongoing investigation into his alleged role in the prohibited act, adding that the suspension aligns with the league’s interest in curbing all forms of irregularities.

The club management issued the directive in an issued statement on Friday, adding that the goalkeeper’s teammate, Khalid Aucho, whom the club said had been found guilty of misconduct is also suspended and unable to play matches for the next three months.

“The leadership of Singida Black Stars SC, through the disciplinary committee, has taken disciplinary action against players Khalid Aucho and Amas Obasogie as follows: Khalid Aucho: Found guilty of misconduct and has been suspended from duty for three months,” the statement reads in bit.

“Amas Obasogie: Suspended from duty for three months pending investigation into allegations of match-fixing. The club reminds all players and staff to adhere to discipline, responsibility, and respect for the club,” the statement added.

The goal custodian made his Super Eagles debut when he came in as a substitute during a friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt in November last year.

The former Bendel Insurance player was also part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year.