Super Eagles goalkeeper returns to training after undergoing cancer treatment

Super Eagles’ former goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has made an emotional return to football, barely five years after quitting the game after suffering acute leukaemia.

Ikeme returned to the training ground of English premier league club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, the team he played for before he was diagnosed with a cancer ailment.

Returning to the team’s training ground, the 35-year-old goalkeeper did not show any sign of rustiness, going after all the balls that were played at him during the exercise.

The tall goalkeeper, in the video shared by the club on its social media handle, yesterday, did not indicate if Ikeme would be joining the team.

Earlier before the training, the goalkeeper, who was filled with smiles, went on a tour of the Wolves’ Compton Park training ground and met old friends and faces in the team.

During the tour of the facility, Ikeme met and exchanged pleasantries with the coaching staff of the team and other officials of the Premier League side.

It would be recalled that the goalkeeper’s first game for Nigeria was the goalless draw against Tanzania on the 5th of September, 2015 in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game.

Ikeme made three appearances early on in Nigeria’s successful qualification campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but could not go to the final tournament due to his cancer treatment, which manager Gernot Rohr called his greatest regret.

Ikeme was born in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands was eligible to represent England and Nigeria at the international level, but he picked the Super Eagles.

He was first called up to the Super Eagles squad in March 2007 by the then manager, Berti Vogts, who named a 37-man provisional squad for a 2008 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Uganda that introduced other foreign-born players such as Gabriel Agbonlahor, Victor Anichebe, and Toto Tamuz.

