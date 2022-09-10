Super Eagles goalkeeper joins South African club on 1yr contract

Barely two months after becoming a free agent, Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has joined another South African premier league club, Sekhukhune United, on a one-year contract.

Akpeyi, who was released by one of the country’s league major contenders, Kaizer Chiefs, after the expiration of his contract, joins Sekhukhune with an option of contract extension considering his performance.

After leaving Kaizer Chiefs in July, the 36-year-old shot-stopper was said to have been training on his own, with the help of TS Galaxy goalkeeper coach and compatriot, Greg Etafia, since leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

The veteran goalie would have to outsmart Zambia colleague, Toaster Nsabata, and Ali Bangare of Ivory Coast, for the number one spot at Sekhukhune United.

Sekhuhune United currently occupies 14th position on the South Africa Premier League table with six points from seven games.

It would be recalled that the goalkeeper started his professional football career with the defunct Gabros of Nnewi in 2005 before joining Nasarawa United in the Nigerian premier league.

After 10 years in the country league with a short stint with Heartland and Warri Wolves, he left the shores of Nigeria to join Chippas United.

His performance with the outfit made Kaizer Chiefs contract him to improve their chances of dominating the South African league.

But after three years, the club considered the 36-year-old surplus to requirement and decided that his contract should not be renewed again.

