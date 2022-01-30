Super Eagles forward, Ighalo, opens goal account for new Saudi team

The Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has sent a warning signal to other teams in the Saudi Arabian league after scoring his maiden goal for his new club, Al Hilal, barely 24 hours after joining the football team from Al-Shabab.

Ighalo, who currently leads the scorers’ goal chart in the league, scored for his team during a friendly match against Al Fateh that they won by three goals to two.

The Manchester United former striker, on Sunday, described the goal as a continuation of efforts to become the goal machine for the team.

Ighalo, it would recalled, parted ways with Al-Shabab, after the management refused o turned down his request to join other members of the national team for the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament being held in Cameroon.

The 32-year-old striker did not disclose the fee, sources said that the Manchester United former striker has penned down a one-and-the-half contract with the Saudi Professional League outfit.

Before the roar between him and the Saudi club management, Ighalo had announced retirement from the national team but two years after made a U-turn, declaring his availability to assist the country win more laurels

Despite retiring from the Super Eagles in 2019, Gernot Rohr, the former head coach, had lured the Lagos-born striker back to the team.

He was a second-half substitute in the Eagles last World Cup qualification match against Cape Verde in November 2021.

Ighalo was, however, unable to link up with the team for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) — despite being included in the squad, which was due to a controversial clause in his contract with Al-Shabab.

