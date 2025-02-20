Super Eagles forward faults Atalanta manager’s comment on penalty loss

Atalanta’s Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off 2nd leg football match between Club Brugge KV and Atalanta at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo on February 18, 2025.

Ademola Lookman has faulted his manager, Piero Gasperini’s comment on his penalty miss, describing the statement as deeply disrespectful.

Lookman stated that the manager’s comment was at variance with his contribution to the team’s successes and what transpired on the pitch before and after the penalty was awarded.

He faulted the manager’s criticism of his penalty-taking style following their Champions League exit.

Lookman made his return from injury as a half-time substitute in Atalanta’s Champions League play-off second leg with Club Brugge. The winger came on when they were 5-1 down on aggregate but took just 36 seconds to pull a goal back.

But the flashpoint of the game came on the hour mark as Atalanta were awarded a penalty and Lookman appeared to take the ball away from first-choice options Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui.

The winger saw the spot-kick saved, with Gasperini then calling him “one of the worst penalty-takers I’ve ever seen” after the game.

Lookman took the penalty off other Atalanta players – only to see his penalty saved by Simon Mignolet, Club Brugg goalkeeper.

Responding to those comments, Lookman released the following statement on Wednesday: “It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement – most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which l’ll continue to do.”

Gasperini, meanwhile, had earlier said: “Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” Gasperini said after the 5-2 aggregate defeat.

“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”

The people involved are two of the biggest Atalanta identities over the last few years. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini is an icon at the club, transforming it from a modest Italian side into a European regular and title winner.