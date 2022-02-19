Super Eagles forward, Ajayi, joins Libyan club on free transfer

A Super Eagles forward, Junior Ajayi, has joined Libyan prime facet, Al Nasr, less than six months after Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, terminated his contract.

The 26-year-old striker, who won bronze medal for the country at the Olympics, will team up with fellow Nigerian, Samson Obi, to assist the team with Libyan league title.

Al Nasr, currently third on the Libyan log, added the Nigerian to the 35 players already on its book, just as it aimed to go continental next season.

Ajayi’s arrival, after becoming a free agent, increased the number of Nigerian football players plying their trade at the club to two.

Earlier, the club had signed Obi from the Nigerian football club giant, Enyimba, following his display on the league for the Aba Elephant.

It would be recalled that Ajayi earned his first call up to the national team after moving to the Egyptian league barely four years ago

After the former coach, Genot Rorh listed his name in a 28-man team for a friendly with Poland and Serbia, he described it as the “greatest source of satisfaction”.

“It is the greatest source of satisfaction,” said the 36 Lion academy product. Now I will try to keep hold of this shirt. I am just playing with enthusiasm at the moment. The call-up came as a shock to me but I feel it was a reward of hard work. I’m so happy.”

