Super Eagles former player resigns as Akwa United manager

A Super Eagles former player, Kennedy Boboye, has parted ways with the reigning Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) defending champions, Akwa United, following a run of poor results.

Boboye, who guided the team to lift the league last season, has been unable to replicate the performance that brought the Uyo based club glory since the start of the current season.

The former striker resigned from his position barely three years after assuming the position of the club’s manager in 2019.

Through a statement released yesterday by Media Manager for Akwa United Football Club, Mfon Patrick, the manager tendered his resignation before the management after the team’s goalless draw at home against Heartland FC on match-day 12 in Uyo.

The match was Akwa United’s third successive draw at home in six matches since the start of 2021-2022 league season started.

Part of the statement reads: “Boboye walked away after Akwa United’s goalless draw at home against Heartland FC on match-day 12 in Uyo – their third successive draw at home in six matches.

“Boboye who took over from Coach John Obuh in December 2019, led Akwa United to their first NPFL title last season but has failed to replicate that form after twelve rounds of matches this season in which his side has managed four victories, five draws, and three defeats, leaving the club 8th on the log with 17 points from 12 games. The club wishes Coach Boboye well in his future endeavors”.

