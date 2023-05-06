Super Eagles former player passes on @53

A Super Eagles former defender, Mike Onyemachara, has been reported to have died at the age of 53.

As gathered, the deceased body has been taken to his hometown in Owerri, Imo State capital for burial.

On Saturday, The Guild learnt that the retired athlete died during the week after joining sports lovers t, o cheer the Flying Eagles during their 1-0 lose to Morocco.

Onyemachara, a member of the silver medal winning Flying Eagles team to Saudi Arabia in 1989 where’s he played alongside Mutiu Adepoju, Fatai Atere and others.

Though circumstances surrounding his death were still sketchy as at press time, some of his team mates who were very close to him stated that he had always been complaining of back pains in recent time

Onyemachara, a highly skillful defender, played most of his club football with First Bank of Lagos and was an influential member of the Saudi 89 Flying Eagles.

