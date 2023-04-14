Super Eagles former player passes on @47 after prolonged ailments

A Super Eagles former midfielder, Emmanuel Ebiede, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.

The 47years old former player was said to have died after losing the battle against Hepatomegaly, enlargement of the liver.

He was said to have passed on Friday, barely 10 days after the Rivers State Governments took over payments of his medical bills, Following appeal made by Nigerians after his recent pictures surfaced online.

The deceased, who was survived by a wife and three kids with two in Nigeria and one in Holland, was a member of the Flying Eagles squad at the African Youth Championship on home soil in 1995.

The United Kingdom-based David Doherty, who contested the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation at last year’s election, confirmed the death of the former SC Heerenveen player to newsmen..

Ebiede had two caps for the Super Eagles, making his debut under Serbian Bora Milutinovic in the 1-0 win over Iran in a pre-1998 World Cup friendly January 28, 1998.

At club level, Ebiede joined Belgian First Division side, SC Eendracht Aalst, from boyhood club Sharks of Port Harcourt in 1995.

In 1997, he moved to SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie, before further spells in the United Arab Emirates (1999-2004) and Israel (2006-2008). He then returned home to feature for Bayelsa United and Sharks. He retired in 2011.

