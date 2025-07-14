Super Eagles former player dies in US

Former Super Eagles left-footed forward, Okwuchukwu Waobikeze, has been confirmed dead by medical personnel following a brief illness in the United States of America.

His death comes just days after the passing of another Nigerian football legend, former Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Eli Waobikeze announced the passing of his brother, the former Super Eagle footballer.

According to the post, Waobikeze died at approximately 7:34 p.m. at a medical facility in the United States, where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Eli described his brother’s passing as a peaceful transition and paid tribute to his legacy, both on and off the pitch.

“We appreciate everyone who prayed, called, and visited my brother, Okwuchukwu Waobikeze. Funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

Please keep our family in your prayers during this time as we prepare to send forth our beloved brother. God bless you all,” Waobikeze stated.

Fondly known as ‘Babaoo’ by fans and teammates, Waobikeze was celebrated for his powerful left foot and exceptional ball control.

Although his appearances for the Super Eagles were limited due to intense competition, he left a lasting mark on Nigeria’s domestic football scene, playing for clubs such as Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, BCC Lions of Gboko, and Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now Heartland FC).