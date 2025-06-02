Super Eagles former defender dies after brief illness 

The team manager of Akwa United and Super Eagles former defender, Emmanuel Udoh, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after a brief illness, barely a week after the team’s relegation was confirmed by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after the 2024-2025 season in the country.

This came barely one month after passing of former Super Eagles players, Charles Bassey, and Christian Chukwu, who died within hours of each other in the country.

Udoh, who was popularly called Bullet during his active days, was confirmed dead on Monday through a statement released by the Media Manager, Akwa United Football Club, Mfon Patrick, who debunked the claim of brief illness, stressing that the former defender died in his sleep.

According to the statement, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our Team Manager Sir Emmanuel Udoh KSJ, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday 31 May, 2025.

“Late Sir Emmanuel Udoh was a former player of Green Eagles of Nigeria, Calabar Rovers and Bendel Insurance where he played as a right -back.

“He was nicknamed Bullet by his fans and admirers because of his powerful kicks. Upon his retirement from active football, he worked as the Akwa Ibom State Football Association (FA) Secretary for thirteen years before being appointed the Team Manager of Akwa United Football Club.

“Under his tenure as Team Manager, the club emerged winners of the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017, and also won the Nigeria Premier Football League title in 2021.

“Detailed information of his funeral will be made known by his family. We pray to God Almighty to rest his soul and grant his family, loved ones, and the entire football fraternity the strength to bear the loss”.

