Super Eagles former midfielder passes on @ 45

The Nigerian Football club, Lobi Stars, team manager, Barnabas Imenger, has been reported to have died at the age of 45 after a protracted illness in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Imenger, a Super Eagles former midfielder, was said to have been on life support at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, before he was referred to the National Hospital in Abuja.

It was learnt that the deceased had been in and out of the hospital for some months before he was confirmed to have died by the medical officials at the hospital.

Confirming Imenger’s death, the Lobi Stars’ Media Officer, Austin Tyowua, in a statement on Monday, described the demise of the Lobi Stars’ team manager as a huge loss to the team and the country at large.

According to him, the news is true, we have lost a rare gem at Lobi Stars and Nigeria as a whole, thanks for your concern.

It would be recalled that Imenger was part of the Super Eagles in the mid-90s and was part of the team that played at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup (King Fahd Cup) in Saudi Arabia. He was the second-youngest member of that team at 19 years.

The death of Imenger came days after another member of the national team, Jide Dina, was confirmed to have died after a protracted illness.