Super Eagles former goalkeeper dies after prolonged ailments in US

Super Eagles former goalkeeper and Akwa United Football Club assistant coach, Moses Effiong, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after prolonged ailments in the United States of America (USA).

Effiong’s death came barely three months after celebrating his 65th birthday with hopes of surviving the ailment that prompted his transfer abroad for medical care.

The demise of the former national team goalkeeper was announced on Sunday by the Chairman of the club, Paul Bassey, through a statement released by club’s Media Director, Mfon Patrick.

Bassey described late Effiong Moses as a complete gentleman, core professional football coach and a wonderful family man who was dedicated and committed to the success of every duty assigned to him.

According to the statement, “The Management, staff and players of Akwa United Football Club regret to announce the sudden demise of our goalkeeper coach and a member of Nigeria 1980 Africa Cup of Nations Winner coach Effiong Moses (MON) who passed away early on Sunday 26 January, 2025 in the United States of America after a long battle with illness.

“The club received with shock the sad news of the passing of Coach Effiong Moses from his family member in America who confirmed that the Ex Green Eagles goalkeeper who also played for New Nigerian Bank died surrounded by his family.

“Late coach Effiong Moses was part of Akwa United coaching crew when the team won two FA Cup titles in 2015 and 2017 as well as the NPFL title in 2021”.