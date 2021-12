A Super Eagles former winger, Finidi George, has suffered the first defeat of his reign as manager of a Nigerian football club, Enyimba, after Rivers United defeated his team at home 1-0.

During the game played at the Aba Township Stadium, Enyimba popularly called the Aba Elephant, conceded the only goal of the game at the 51st minute and was scored by Rivers United player, Ishaq Kayode.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Enyimba FC 0-1 Rivers United

Share this: Twitter

Facebook