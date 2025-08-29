Super Eagles ex-striker announces retirement over injuries 

Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Antony Ujah, has announced his retirement from professional football at age 34, amid persistent injuries.

The striker, who is expected to celebrate his 35th birthday in October, announced his exit from football, barely one year after suffering a torn ligament, which subsequently necessitated a knee operation that kept him out for months.

Ujah, whose soccer career spanned nearly two decades, made the disclosure on his instagram page, stating that the decision to call it quits in the sport was a hard one to take.

The Nigerian, who featured majorly in the German division, appreciated football fans, coaches, clubs and teammates who they shared pitches and training grounds together for their support towards him throughout his career journey.

The Ugbokolo, Nigerian born striker, who played as a forward and scored 118 club career goals, announced his retirement on Friday with a short heartfelt post which reads, ” Today, I make the toughest decision of my life, retiring from professional football.”

Ujah amassed seven appearances for the Nigerian national team and scored one goal.