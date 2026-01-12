Super Eagles ex-player’s son joins Brentford amid title chase

Premier League club, Brentford, have announced signing of Nigerian youngster, Kabe Furo, to further bolster the team fine form in the ongoing season.

Brentford disclosed that Furo, son of former Super Eagles defender, Furo Iyeneme, joined the club from Belgian side, Club Brugge, in a reported £8.7 million deal, signing a five year deal to keep him at the club till 2031.

The London side held that Furo, who is expected to don the No. 47 jersey, is a signing demonstrating the club’s belief that he represents not just immediate potential but long-term value.

Brentford manager, Keith Andrews said: “Kaye is someone we have tracked for a while that we are really excited about bringing to the club.

“His attributes are ones that I like and feel we can develop within the environment we have created. I have no doubt he will be a big player for us.”

The 18-year-old played in eight games for the Brugge season having made his senior debut in August, where he scored his first goal for the team in December and was a second-half substitute against Arsenal in the Champions League just a few days later.