Super Eagles ex-players commend Tinubu’s contribution on sports, human Devt.

Ahead of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu’s 70th birthday, Nigeria’s ex-international football players have commended Tinubu for his contributions to good governance, health as well as sports development in the country.

They said that the Tinubu, who was a Lagos State former governor, has assisted many including footballers which had made many non-indigenes adopt Lagos as their home.

As the players relate their encounter with him and how they have benefitted from him, they described his gestures as rare and that they have set him apart from others in the country.

They commended him on Saturday when he hosted them in Lagos, barely 10 days to his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29, 2022.

The former national team football players that paid him a visit include former Eagles’ goalkeepers, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu, and Dosu Joseph, Julius Aghahowa, Victor Agali, Garba Lawal, and Duke Udi.

Others were captains Austin Okocha, and Nwankwo Kanu, defenders Taribo West and Uche Okechukwu, Obafemi Martins, Tijani Babangida, Victor Ikpeba, and Mutiu Adepoju.

Kanu, who instituted the Kanu Heart Foundation, disclosed that the first seed money for that initiative was donated by Tinubu in 2002.

The Arsenal former forward added: “Without that money, there wouldn’t have been Kanu Foundation to perform the heart surgeries that have saved many lives”.

Tinubu, meanwhile, thanked them for their exploits on the field of play, for putting smiles on the faces of many, and for helping to put Nigeria’s name on the global map.

The APC national leader said the former players gave Nigerians a sense of immense pride and a source of inspiration, particularly the young ones.

He used the opportunity to seek the support of the players for his presidential ambition, saying he has a vision and the competence and ability to implement that vision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

