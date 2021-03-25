Super Eagles ex-player receives three-bedroom flat gift from Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has handed Super Eagles former player, Patrick Pascal, a three-bedroom apartment in the 360 units Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate in Igbogbo, Ikorodu Local Government.

Sanwo-Olu said that the apartment handed over to Pascal, who currently coordinates Super Eagle activities, was in recognition of his service to the country over the years.

The Governor handed the former player keys to the apartment during a dinner held at the State House, Marina for Super Eagles team ahead of their encounter with Squirrels of Benin Republic and Crocodiles of Lesotho in the crucial 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the keys to the apartment to Pascal yesterday, said his administration was committed to improving sports activities considering the benefits it had over the years brought to Lagos State.

“We are supporting sporting activities in different parts of Lagos so that we can get younger ones that will be coming behind and after you so that Nigeria can get back her glory; the glory of 1996 when we won the Atlanta Olympic Gold Medal in the football event. It was a glorious time for some of us.

“We have here, Patrick Pascal (Super Eagles team coordinator), who was part of the team that won the gold medal in Atlanta 96. Surprisingly, what we promised him as a nation has not been fulfilled, but Lagos will fulfill that today. Patrick will get a three-bedroom flat in Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, which I commissioned today (Wednesday).

“Sports is a unifier for all of us. Sports is a detribalised means of identification. Sports speak no language, it speaks no tradition, it speaks no religion. It is something that usually heals our country. Even when things are down when we have security issues and all sorts of negative things in the country, you can use sports and football to heal that wound for us. And it is on that note that I want to charge you, encourage and appeal to you to do everything you can to win the matches,” he added.