Super Eagles ex-player, Christopher, dies @40 after brief illness

A Super Eagles former player, Justice Christopher, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 40 after a brief illness in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

As gathered, the former winger, who played for the national team at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea, was said to have been pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital where he was rushed to after he slumped at his Hotel Complex in Jos.

It was learnt that he was pronounced dead on Wednesday after efforts to resuscitate him, since on Tuesday when he was rushed in, proved abortive.

Confirming his death, a friend to him, Stephen Dalyop, described his death as a huge shock to him, just as he lamented missing his calls and never to have called him back after.

Dalyop, who took to his social media minutes after news on Christopher’s death filtered in expressed his apologies for not picking up the calls, recalled their times together in Jos.

Before his demise, Christopher pitched tent with his childhood club, Amazing FC of Jos, and later joined Katsina United, Sharks of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Bendel Insurance, Nasarawa United.

After displaying his skills, the winger left the shores of Nigeria to Royal Antwerp in the Belgian league, also played abroad for Levski Sofia in Bulgaria amongst several other clubs abroad.

The player, before hanging his boot, played 11 times for the Nigeria senior national team including at the world cup in 2002.

